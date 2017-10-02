Video shows a crowd of music fans taking cover when a shooter opens fire in Las Vegas

Video uploaded to social media on Monday morning shows the terrified reaction of concert-goers when gunshots rang out at a country music concert.

Two people are confirmed to have died in the shooting which occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night.

Several videos show fans ducking and running for cover as shots rang out from above.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the shooter may have opened fire from a hotel balcony at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has confirmed that one shooter is down, and that there are no other suspected shooters at this time.





