The drive-thru window was the perfect opportunity for a woman to steal food and money, according to police in Maryland.

Police in Howard County say the unidentified woman reached through the window at a McDonald’s and helped herself to a beverage. She climbed through fully again a few minutes later, walking around the kitchen, WRC reported.


Police said she took food and money from the restaurant.

The entire event was caught on security camera and posted to the Howard County Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police are offering a $500 reward for information in the case.

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

