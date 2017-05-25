Video shows an outrageous passenger attacking her Lyft driver with spit and snot

A visibly drunk woman was arrested after assaulting a Lyft driver with bodily fluids.

Stephanie Young, 28, was captured on video verbally berating Lyft driver Michelle Jennings before swatting her and spitting, coughing and sneezing on her.

“Thank you for extending me your seat cover considering I had nothing. You offered me no napkin, no nothing. You didn’t offer me anything to blow my nose,” Young says in the video while blowing her nose into a seat cover.

“You didn’t ask […] You didn’t ask,” Jennings replies. “You haven’t spoken to me since you’ve gotten in the car.”





“What else do you have to offer me, madam? You were telling me how much of a princess you are,” Young says. “What do you have to offer me. Anything else to blow my nose in, a napkin?”

She then mumbles on unintelligibly until Jennings finally pulls over into a parking lot. While Jennings attempts to ask a nearby security guard to call the police, Young leans forward to cough on her. She then swats at her and spits on her.

Jennings dropped her phone after that, but claimed Young grabbed a hold of her during the altercation. Young finally let go and reportedly took off running in a random direction.

“Yes, I had goose bumps, I was not really scared more seeing red and trying to keep my wits. I could have done more damage, just like she could have,” Jennings said after the incident. “Thankfully I am alive and relatively unscathed […] but who knew how sore I’d be today. Hopefully she feels me just the same.”

Young was arrested and charged with battery earlier this month. She has since been released on $500 bond.