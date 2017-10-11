Video shows doctor cussing out “severely sick” patient after she complains about wait time

A Florida doctor was caught on camera screaming at a patient for complaining about her long wait time before kicking her out of the office. Jessica Stipe shared a video of the incident on Facebook, writing:

I’m severely sick and came to Gainesville after hours with a 6:30 appointment. By 7:45 was not seen still in severe pain and throwing up in the trash can …. I asked for my co pay back so I could leave and go back home to bed and try to be seen elsewhere … The Dr was mad I wanted my co pay back and was unhappy with having to wait so long and proceeded to cuss me out. My daughter recorded it because they were so rude . When he saw it was being recorded he snatched my baby’s phone and shoved her when she tried to get it back.





In the shocking footage, Stipe can be heard calmly telling the doctor that she asked the front desk to notify patients upon booking an appointment that they may not be seen in a timely manner. The doctor then becomes enraged and begins yelling at her.

“Are you kidding me?!” he shouts at her before arguing with her over how busy he is. When she says she just wants to go home, he angrily says, “Then fine, get the hell out. Get your money and get the hell out … Get the fuck out of my office.”

Toward the end of the video, Stipe’s daughter mentions that she caught the incident on camera. The doctor can then be seen snatching her phone out of her hand as Stipe vows to call the police. According to her, police later said she couldn’t press charges, because her daughter wasn’t injured. Authorities are, however, investigating the incident. A representative for the Gainesville After Hours clinic declined to comment on the matter, according to the New York Daily News.

