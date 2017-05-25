Video shows street racers flooding a Dallas intersection to do burnouts — with no police response!

Dallas police say they’re criminally understaffed — so much so that lawbreakers go unpunished.

Video from May 2016 shows one such incident. The video, first posted to Facebook, shows a group of drivers take over a South Dallas intersection to do burnouts and hold up traffic.

Witnesses and FOX 4 say the display, associated with Dallas' "Street Cruising" cubculture, went on for 30 minutes before police arrived.





When asked why a police response took so long, the Dallas Police Association said street racing is a “low-priority” call for the understaffed department, and that they just need more officers.

Video shows one police car in line at the light — but the cruiser flashes its lights to get through the intersection, then leaves the scene. Dallas police say the officer was transporting a prisoner and couldn’t stop to intervene. Finally, a police helicopter shows up and causes drivers to scatter.

South Dallas neighbors say enough is enough, noting that the incidents have ended in shootings before.

Tiffinni Young represents South Dallas on the Dallas City Council. She told FOX4: “What the community has said to me very loudly and clearly is, ‘Miss Young, if this were happening anywhere else in this city, some attention would be focused on this corner.”

Other neighbors say it’s a consistent problem and a question of police doing their job. South Dallas resident Denise Darden commented: “The law is supposed to have been out here doing their job. If they don’t care, why should we?”