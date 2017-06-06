Watch a complete badass pull a 4-foot snake from inside a gas pump

Video shows a Georgia man pulling a snake out of a gas pump, and he says it was “no big deal.”

Brandon Radke told Channel 2’s Tom Jones he took precautions to make sure the snake didn’t bite him.

Radke says it was easy because he and snakes get along just fine.

It is not something customers at the Cowboys Shell Gas Station on Highway 278 in Cedartown are accustomed to seeing.

They watched in shock as Radke pulled out a 3 to 4-foot snake from pump number 4.

Jones talked to Radke by phone, and told Jones there was no reason to be afraid.

“I love snakes,” Radke said.

He says he saw a commotion near the pumps and was told a snake was inside.

Radke says he used the nozzle to move the snake around so he could grab it behind the head to safely remove it.

“Once you grab behind the head it can’t really reach around and get you,” Radke said.

He says he had to work to pull it out, but he finally got it.

Customers say they could have never done what Radke did.

“I’d take off running,” customer Tammy Gault said.

“This old man would have a heart attack,” customer Pete Gault added.

Customer David Witt told Jones he recently ran over a large snake on the road, but he never expected to hear about one in a gas pump here.

He offers kudos to Radke.

“He’s a better man than I am,” Radke said.

Radke took the snake out back in the woods and released it.

He says it was a non-poisonous rat snake.

Still, he wrapped his shirt around his hands just in case it tried to bite him.