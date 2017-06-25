Watch a gigantic seal hitch a ride on a fishing boat — he won’t get off til he gets fed!

Photographer Brent Bielmann had his camera ready when an enormous seal — likely a California harbor seal — climbed aboard a companion’s boat to beg for a fish as their group boated near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last week.
Instead of a kiss from a rose, this seal wants a fish from a boat.
The enormous seal, which is visibly weighing down the back of the boat, is staring attentively at a fish in the hands of one of Bielmann’s companions.
Just saying: When a seal this big asks for something, it usually gets it.
Such seals can grow to be hundreds of pounds and, while once threatened with extinction, are now relatively common. Cabo San Lucas is a popular spot for them, even if the seal population and visiting fisherman don’t always get along.