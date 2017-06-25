Watch a gigantic seal hitch a ride on a fishing boat — he won’t get off til he gets fed!

Photographer Brent Bielmann had his camera ready when an enormous seal — likely a California harbor seal — climbed aboard a companion’s boat to beg for a fish as their group boated near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last week.

Instead of a kiss from a rose, this seal wants a fish from a boat.

The enormous seal, which is visibly weighing down the back of the boat, is staring attentively at a fish in the hands of one of Bielmann’s companions.

Just saying: When a seal this big asks for something, it usually gets it.

We caught this guy ridin dirty a few weeks back in Cabo! #biggie 🐟 A post shared by B R E N T B I E L M A N N (@brentbielmann) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Such seals can grow to be hundreds of pounds and, while once threatened with extinction, are now relatively common. Cabo San Lucas is a popular spot for them, even if the seal population and visiting fisherman don’t always get along.