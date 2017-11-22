A judge made sure to give a convicted quadruple murderer a piece of her mind after he narrowly avoided the death penalty for killing his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, her parents and her new boyfriend.





“If there was ever a case that I’ve ever heard, that 12 people would decided that death would be appropriate, this is probably it,” Sixth Judicial Circuit Judge Mary Handsel told Adam Matos after a jury of 12 people failed to reach the unanimous vote necessary to recommend him for execution.

Just 10 jurors wanted Matos to be executed for the deaths of ex-girlfriend Megan Brown, her father Gregory Brown and her boyfriend Nicholas Leonard, while 11 jurors wanted him to receive the death penalty for the murder of Brown’s mother Margaret. Instead, he will serve a life sentence in prison without parole for the brutal 2014 slayings, which all occurred while his son Tristen, who was 4 years old at the time, was in the house. Matos and his lawyers tried to argue that he committed the murders in self-defense and out of fear that he’d lose his son.

“This was the most selfish, self-centered, evil thing that I’ve ever heard. That you took the stand and you said that you did all this for your son is ridiculous. Your son was in the house when you did this,” Handsel said, adding, “I don’t believe Tristen was your whole world.”

Matos apologized in court for his actions, saying, “I would just like to say I’m sorry to the victims of the families. I know that’s not enough, but I would just like to make peace and hope that they don’t hold onto that hate in their heart.”

Handsel, however, had a stern response to that as well, firing back, “Just saying sorry doesn’t make it so. You’re not sorry for what you did, yet. Maybe someday you will be. You weren’t sorry that day. You weren’t sorry when you took the stand, and you’re not sorry now … You will never, ever be released from prison.”

“Your son will grow up without a mother, without a father, without grandparents, just as you did.” she continued. “But worse than you, he will grow up without a father, because he will know his father murdered his mother and murdered his grandparents … There’s no worse life than that.”

