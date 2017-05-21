Watch a police pursuit come to crazy conclusion when the suspect runs right in front of the cruiser

Dash cam video from a police cruiser showed how the pursuit in April of a man suspected of “illegal weapons dealing” came to a sudden end.

The footage shows Brandom Lamar Mann running into the streets of Dayton, Ohio, as if in an attempt to juke out the police car.

Whatever he was trying to do, it didn’t work.

The officer in pursuit collided with Mann, pictured below in his mugshot. The impact sent him to the hospital.





Mann had been trying to get away in a silver vehicle, but he ditched the car and let it roll. The day before, Mann was allegedly observed engaging in illegal weapons dealing.

When the police spotted his vehicle the next day, they decided to pursue. The rest of Mann’s escape attempt happened on foot.

For his actions, Fox 45 reported, Mann was charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest and obstruction of official business.