Watch a UFC fighter get rocked by a punch that gives his legs a mind of their own

A UFC fight came to a swift end when a brain-rattling punch from Bojan Velickovic sent Nico Musoke staggering around the place.

Velickovic hammered Musoke in the third round of their fight at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, resulting in Musoke struggling to stay on his feet in particularly weird fashion.

The heart was willing but the legs were not.

For his efforts, Velickovic got a TKO stoppage with only 23 seconds left.


Unfortunately for Musoke, people are already likening his struggles to those of a newborn horse or deer.

Others say he was just doing the “stanky leg.”

