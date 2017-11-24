Menu
This Black Friday, four adult men found themselves plastered all over the internet after they kicked off Black Friday this year by shamelessly fighting each other over a toy car at Walmart — and it was all caught on camera.


In the wild video that surely left each participant rightfully embarrassed, the men can be seen grappling over cardboard box containing the car when one of the men seems to get away with it. However, a woman soon convinces him to let it go, and he left the remaining three men to continue brawling for it.

A nearby employee appears unconcerned with the incident, casually telling them to “give it a rest.” Meanwhile, a bystander mentions, “You’re breaking it.”

One of the three remaining men eventually gives up his stake in the fight, leaving the other two men to each grab a side of the box and attempt to pull it away from the other. Finally, an employee breaks up the embarrassing display and is able to get them to drop the toy, telling them, “Neither one of you get it” while taking the toy away from the childish adults.

