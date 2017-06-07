Watch the moment a man rescued a screaming baby deer from a soccer net as her mother lingered nearby

It’s hard to tell exactly how this fawn got entangled in a soccer net, but when the homeowners came outside, they found the animal trapped and her mother lingering nearby. As the man gets closer, the fawn starts screaming loudly, while the mother deer runs around the yard in frustration. The woman filming the video keeps an eye on the mother, trying to make sure she doesn’t get too close.

RELATED: A deer in search of deals found his way into a Walmart but was frightened by fellow shoppers





Unfortunately, after the fawn is cut free, the mother reappears and doesn’t realize where her baby has gone. The net was near the garden, so it’s likely that the animal was trying to get lunch when she got stuck in the net.

RELATED: Watch this deer fearlessly walk right up to a hunter and lick the barrel of his shotgun

The video was filmed near Detroit, Mich. The people who uploaded the video wrote that as of a week later, they still had not seen the animal again.