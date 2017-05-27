Watch a “The Price Is Right” contestant lose his damn mind when he hits the Plinko jackpot three times

A bespectacled contestant on “The Price Is Right” named Ryan had some issues containing his excitement.

A video that’s been shared far and wide for the past couple of days shows Ryan constantly losing his damn mind over anything and everything that happened to him while on the game show.

Ryan proudly screams $1 while on Contestants’ Row before taking a victory lap through the audience and shaking host Drew Carey’s hand on the big stage.





If we tried counting the number of times he screamed “Oh my God” we’d be here for a while.

It’s written all over his face.

Ryan turned out to be a Plinko warrior and got himself quite the haul.

He landed his chip in the $10,000 slot not once, not twice, but three times, racking up a grand total of $31,500.

It was a new record for the Plinko event.

He didn’t squander any opportunities to hug Rachel, either.

Ryan had himself a day.