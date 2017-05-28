Watch the terrifying Indy 500 wreck that sent a car flying and somehow got no one killed

The Indianapolis 500 grinded to a halt on Sunday about 50 laps in when driver Jay Howard lost control and Scott Dixon slammed into him, sending Dixon’s car flying.

It was a terrifying wreck to see happen on live TV.

See it from Dixon’s point of view, if you dare.

RELATED: Soldiers kicked off the Indy 500 with a helicopter entrance and flag delivery you won’t want to miss

Somehow, Dixon was able to walk away from this unscathed and gave a poised interview after the crash, crediting safety protocols for his health.





Dixon’s car was absolutely destroyed.

It flew into a fence and it took more than a few minutes for crews to clear the wreckage and repair the fence.

The red flag was up for 19 minutes.