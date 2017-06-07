Watch the terrifying moment an unconscious motorcyclist speeds by at 140 mph

Motorcycle rider Joshua Boyd was knocked unconscious by another rider’s belly pan while going 140 miles per hour — and it was all caught on video.

In a Facebook post following the incident, Boyd wrote that track day organizers at Snetterton Circuit in England failed to confirm the belly pan of the yellow motorcycle seen in the video was “properly fastened and secured.” According to Boyd, the belly pan “fell off” during the ride, bounced back and smacked him right in the head.

“I was knocked unconscious immediately, allowing my body to fall back and drape off the side of the bike,” he said. “Luckily, I have no memory of the incident, only that I had left pitlane and woke up in hospital with blurred vision coupled with seeing different colours in each eye. All I have is a totalled bike and some videos to put meaning to the mess.”

Scary footage of the incident shows the belly pan of the yellow motorcycle fall off before Boyd speeds by the camera, already slumping to one side of his bike. As he continues travelling, his limp body falls off the motorcycle, and the bike crashes into the side of the track. Luckily, he walked away from the incident “without serious injury,” but he has a warning for other riders.

“03/06/2017 could of easily been my last day due to the faults of another person,” he wrote. “Poor judgement could end someone’s life.”

