Watch thieves and a stolen truck pull off an insane gun store burglary in less than a minute

Four thieves are on the loose after a brazen don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it gun store burglary in Zephyrhills, Fla.

The four struck early on Sunday morning, using a stolen truck from Pinellas County to obliterate the entrance of the Sunshine State Armory. Incredible surveillance video shows thieves piling in behind the truck, smashing glass cabinets and stealing guns from the store. Police say the incident tool all of 31 seconds.

They then drove the stolen truck about a mile away from the crime, setting fire to it aside some railroad tracks alongside a mobile home park, and presumably switching cars.





The thieves left ammunition in the truck, which went off as the fire spread. Fire crews had to wait for the fire to go out before securing the scene, and one witness interviewed by ABC Action News said the fire and ammunition going off reminded him “of Vietnam.”

Police are offering a $2500 reward to anyone with information about the crime. Guns from similar burglaries — many of which happened in the Tampa Bay area — have turned up at murder scenes and other crimes. Police have not released information about how many guns were taken in the crime.

