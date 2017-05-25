Watch this badass hunter punch a charging bear right in the snout

Richard Wesley was having a pretty typical day hunting in Ontario on Monday. When he noticed a bear wandering around, he began recording and before long the animal started making its way toward him. Wesley tried to scare the bear off as the animal charged at him — finally he acted on pure instinct — punching the animal in the nose.

After Wesley threw the punch, he dropped his camera and was lucky enough to pick it up a moment later unharmed, though he wrote in the video description that he did suffer a slight bruise to his elbow when the bear knocked him down during the punch. The lucky hunter also wrote “I am so happy after this confrontation with a black bear during our spring hunt. No wounds except a bruised elbow and ego where the bear threw me down.” Walking away from the incident, he appeared, out of breath, and declared “I should have shot him a long time ago.”





Black bears are generally rather tentative around humans. The animals are natural herbivores but they have been known to maul humans who get too close to their cubs or smell a little too much like peanut butter.