Shocking police body camera footage captured the moment a Florida cop approached a car with two people passed out, only to be dragged down the street when the driver woke up.





Jon Cusack, pictured below, has been with the Pembroke Pines Police Department for 20 years, and this may have been his most dangerous encounter yet.

The video, which you can watch in full below, shows Cusack approaching the vehicle and putting on gloves, this after he noticed drugs in the car, KABC reported.

A local who saw the two people passed out in the car had called 911 out of concern.

Cusack soon found out why: the driver woke up and stepped on the gas. The officer held onto the door for dear life, and though he survived being dragged through the streets of Florida he did suffer “significant road rash” injuries, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The good news is that Cusack is “in good spirits and is recovering well post-surgery,” a Pembroke Pines Police spokeswoman said Wednesday, and that the suspect was taken into custody.

After Cusack let go of the door and rolled on the pavement, the driver of the car, identified as 38-year-old Thomas Cabrera, led police on a high-speed chase for 20 miles.

The Sun-Sentinel said that Cabrera, whose fiancée was in the car with him, reached speeds as high 105 mph. Cabrera later admitted he used heroin and cocaine. Police also recovered drug paraphernalia at the scene.

As a result of all of this, Cabrera faces serious charges. The most serious charge is attempted murder of a police officer. Other charges included fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license.