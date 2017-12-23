You might think twice next time about clearing snow and ice off of your car before driving, especially on a highway, after watching this video of a block of the cold stuff achieving liftoff and smashing the windshield of another car.





The video, which was originally uploaded around Christmas two years ago, is now recirculating on social media, and for good reason.

Consider it a cautionary tale.

The footage has attracted a lot of attention over the last couple of years and has been viewed more than three million times.

Jeffrey Cote was the unfortunate victim of the rogue ice sheet, which he said caused a lot of damage.

“An ice sheet flew off the top of an SUV and destroyed my windshield, bent my wiper arm, and damaged my side mirror. Occurred at 8:45AM 12/30/15 on I-495S at Mile 112.8 Car: 2003 Saab 9-5 Aero Wagon,” he wrote under his video. “If I had braked harder, I could have avoided impact, but it initially appeared the piece was going to fall in front of me.”

The worst part about this is that he saw it coming, thought in the heat of the moment that it would hit the road instead of his car and was proven very wrong.

“This dashcam video shows what can go wrong if you’re lazy and you don’t clear that huge block of snow and ice off of the roof of your car—it can fly off and crush the car behind you,” he added.

So, the next time you experience serious snowfall and think about rushing off somewhere, think about your fellow drivers and the impact taking an extra few seconds to clear ice and snow off of your car might have.

(H/t Jalopnik)