Watch what happened when a woman stepped in front of riot police in St. Louis

A woman attending a protest in St. Louis, Missouri, was trampled by police as they marched to meet protesters and rioters after civil unrest engulfed the city following the acquittal of a former police officer accused of murdering an African-American man in 2011.

Watch the lady wearing red in the bottom right of the screen. Police using pepper spray on protesters marching after the Stockley ruling pic.twitter.com/XF16yxDQqg — FOX2now (@FOX2now) September 15, 2017

The scary moment was captured by a Fox2now’s news helicopter on Friday as it covered the protests.

The woman, who appears to be a senior citizen, is seen wearing a white skirt and red top and looks to be unarmed as she steps in front of the police officers, who were using pepper spray to break up the protests.





According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, 32 people and 10 police officers were arrested during the incident.

The woman’s identity has not been revealed, and it is also unknown whether or not she was arrested or facing charges for the incident.