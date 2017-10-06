Watch what happened when strong crosswinds made landing this plane super dangerous

The skills of pilots, especially when flying planes this large, never cease to amaze, but even the person who filmed this video, who has watched thousands of landings, found it to be “extremely hard and extraordinary.”

Video filmed and uploaded to YouTube by Cargospotter now making the rounds on social media shows an Airbus A380 running into some acute crosswind problems upon landing in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Cargospotter wrote, “I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremly [sic] hard and extraordinary.”





“At first it looked like a pretty normal crosswind approach but after touchdown the pilots tried to align with the runway which looked pretty incredible. I have never seen such a tremendous reaction of an airplane after a touchdown,” the uploader continued. “You can see that the pilots tried to align with the runway by using the tail rudder and luckily it worked out.”

You really do have to wonder what the passengers on this plane thought at the time because it certainly seemed like they were in the clear.