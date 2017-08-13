Caught on video

Watch what happened when this old man punched a bear trap to see if he could get away with it

Whatever you do, don’t do this.

Video uploaded to YouTube in 2015 that is still getting a lot of love on the internet shows an older man with a lot of free time on his hands punching a bear trap and getting away with it.

Whose idea of a fun time is this? This guy right here, with all of his fingers intact.

YouTube/BrandosonR

The quickness is still there, we’ll give him that. As soon as his swift jab landed he was out of there.


YouTube/BrandosonR

It should be obvious, but we’ll say it anyway: do not try this at home.

