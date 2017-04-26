Watch what happens when four farmers try “tractor drifting”

A recent video posted on LiveLeak is racking up views, in part because of the absurdity of what’s going on. In the clip, which appears to be from late April, four men are seen drifting a tractor when it takes a hard turn and rolls. They quickly rush to help the man stuck beneath the machine.

RELATED: Watch the incredible moment when a reporter is struck by lightning during a live broadcast and lives to tell the tale

“Drifting” is a sort of driving technique that was popularized by the film “Tokyo Drift” and perfected by professional drivers. Professional farmers with tractors are certainly not qualified to be attempting these risky maneuvers.





RELATED: Watch this very lucky girl fall out of a moving bus and live to talk about it

Little is known about the video; though from the tags, it appears to have been filmed in Turkey.