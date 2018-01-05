Menu
madeline anello-kitzmiller Read this Next

Footage of woman and her friend fighting off a groper emerges online
Advertisement

There are plenty of innovative ways to clean off your windshield during the winter season when it’s coated in ice. But dumping hot water on it is the wrong way, as discovered by one North Dakota man discovered.


In the video (which kind of seems like it might be fake), the driver walks outside and dumps hot water on his windshield. Moments later, the windshield cracks and he eloquently responds to the situation by crying “son of a bitch — my window broke.”

The video is a few years old and most of the commentators on YouTube have declared it to be fake. After watching the clip a few times, it’s pretty easy to come to the conclusion that the video is fake; mostly because the acting is terrible. Also, the unwise driver has a pretty strong Canadian accent, suggesting that he’s from the northern part of North Dakota, which borders Canada. And if he’s that far north, it’s just about impossible for him not to be aware of the effects of hot water on a frozen windshield.

RELATED: A bear with the head the size of a “Yeti cooler” stuns hunter in North Carolina

But now for the real question that we’re all asking — why does hot water make cold glass crack? While it’s a lot of complicated physics and numbers, Jalopnik explained it simply: basically, when you pour hot water on cold glass, the class “expands rapidly.” Too rapidly, in fact, and the result is a split in your windshield. It doesn’t help that glass is a poor conductor, which means that it expands unevenly. At some point the cold glass meets the hot glass and the result is a split. An ugly one.

If you’re looking for a way to get the ice of your windshield, we’d suggest an ice scraper. If you don’t have one of those, a credit card or your driver’s license can work. If you have a few minutes, you can even get in your car and defrost it.

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A daredevil at the top of a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip and filmed his own death

A daredevil at the top of a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip and filmed his own death

That awkward moment when an AR-15 gets stolen out of a parked police car — but wait, there’s more

That awkward moment when an AR-15 gets stolen out of a parked police car — but wait, there’s more

A stranger rang her doorbell, but her security camera put his bad intentions on full display

A stranger rang her doorbell, but her security camera put his bad intentions on full display

A live stream cut to black as a convicted war criminal drank poison in court — it did not end well

A live stream cut to black as a convicted war criminal drank poison in court — it did not end well

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement