We can’t stop watching this kid’s insane home-run-robbing catch

One of this year’s most incredible baseball highlights has definitely come out of the Junior League World Series, of all places. The Junior League World Series is a championship for players aged 12-15 and is held annually in Taylor, Mich.

Jack Regenye is a center fielder for Kennett-Unionville and is a native of Kennett Square, Pa. In the championship game against Taiwanese opponent Chinese Taipei, the Detroit Free Press reports that his team was trailing their opponent 5-1 in the fourth inning.

That’s when an unnamed batter for Chinese Taipei stepped up and smacked a long ball deep into center field. And Regenye didn’t back down from the challenge.

Maybe the greatest catch ever made in the LLWS just now pic.twitter.com/2zZQQIrbTH — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 20, 2017

Leaping, he catches the ball over the fence, rolling over the top and landing on the other side, firmly (and triumphantly) clutching the ball. Here it is in slow motion:

This catch in the junior league world series is crazy 👀 pic.twitter.com/TqlIZ6hxON — Taylor (@buthtaylor) August 20, 2017

There was some initial arguing over whether it was a home run or not. While volunteer referees initially gave the home run to Chinese Taipei, they later revised the call, declaring it an out.

Chinese Taipei went on to win the game 12-1, capturing its fifth straight title, according to the Detroit Free Press.