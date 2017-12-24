Menu
boca raton fight Read this Next

Two girls took it outside to fight over a boy, and it was so bad the cops got involved
Advertisement

SLIDELL, La. — Some last-minute Christmas shopping turned ugly at a Louisiana Walmart, as customers engaged in a fight at the retail store in Slidell, WDSU reported. Police released few details but posted on its Facebook page that more details would be provided soon.


“If you have seen the viral video about the brawl at Walmart, we have made several arrests,” the Facebook post said.

RELATED: Christmas shoppers brawl at mall in Fort Myers, Florida

The video in question appears to be one that was posted Saturday by Facebook user Robert Bodin, WDSU reported. The 15-second-long video has been viewed thousands of times.

The video shows what appears to be a fight between women at the front of the Walmart in Slidell. Purses, flip-flops, and other belongings are scattered on the floor near where the fight occurs.

“Just another day at Walmart,” the video description said.

Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Two girls took it outside to fight over a boy, and it was so bad the cops got involved
Caught on video

Two girls took it outside to fight over a boy, and it was so bad the cops got involved

,
Californians were stupefied when they saw this UFO in the sky, but there’s an explanation for it all
Caught on video

Californians were stupefied when they saw this UFO in the sky, but there’s an explanation for it all

,
Watch what happened when a driver didn’t bother clearing ice off of their roof and the block took flight
Caught on video

Watch what happened when a driver didn’t bother clearing ice off of their roof and the block took flight

,
When he saw a police officer losing her fight with a suspect, this passerby opened up a can of whoop-a**
Caught on video

When he saw a police officer losing her fight with a suspect, this passerby opened up a can of whoop-a**

,
Advertisement