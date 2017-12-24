SLIDELL, La. — Some last-minute Christmas shopping turned ugly at a Louisiana Walmart, as customers engaged in a fight at the retail store in Slidell, WDSU reported. Police released few details but posted on its Facebook page that more details would be provided soon.





“If you have seen the viral video about the brawl at Walmart, we have made several arrests,” the Facebook post said.

The video in question appears to be one that was posted Saturday by Facebook user Robert Bodin, WDSU reported. The 15-second-long video has been viewed thousands of times.

The video shows what appears to be a fight between women at the front of the Walmart in Slidell. Purses, flip-flops, and other belongings are scattered on the floor near where the fight occurs.

“Just another day at Walmart,” the video description said.