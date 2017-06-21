We have no idea what’s living in this river, but after this video, we’re never swimming again

Just about everybody who lives near the water has a story of something they once saw and will never be able to explain. But this video blows those other mysteries out of the water. We’re not sure what’s living in these waters, but we’d rather go swimming in Loch Ness than where these people are.

The woman who recorded the video wrote, “My husband was bailing water out of our boat after a huge storm. Every time he threw the water we saw splashes in the water. I happened to be recording on one of the tosses and we saw huge splashes of water everywhere. We both looked at each other and said ‘I will never swim in there again!'”





More than likely, it was just a school of fish, but it’s pretty freaky and enough to discourage the average person from taking a dip.