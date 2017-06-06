What these teens were caught on camera doing to a mentally disabled man is so messed up

Police are investigating after a video was posted on Facebook showing a group of teenagers punching a mentally disabled man in the face on Monday night.

Gerald Andrews Sr. shared the disturbing footage, saying, “This guy is a friend of mine who happens to be mentally challenged.” It plays in slow motion and features two of the four juveniles punching the man in the face while two others watch — one of whom appears to be laughing the whole time.

According to Andrews, the victim is one of his coworkers at ShopRite, and his name is Mark.

“He keeps that smile on his face. He wants to talk sports. He’s a good guy,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Andrews took to Facebook again on Tuesday to post a much happier video showing off “the side of Mark we deal with daily.”

“Obviously, what is depicted in the video is very disturbing,” police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp said. “We would implore anyone who has info on the video, or who knows the identity of the victim to reach out to police.”

The teens featured in the video have been identified, but it is unknown if they are in custody yet. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 215-686-TIPS.

