When a woman didn’t get her McChicken fast enough, she went nuts — and it was all caught on video

Sometimes fast food just doesn’t come out fast enough for some people. That was the case at a Des Moines, Iowa, McDonald’s on Saturday. A woman who couldn’t wait any longer for her McChicken became enraged and started a brawl at the restaurant.

Video of the incident was captured by a woman, 34-year-old Amanda Gravely, waiting at the drive-thru window, according to the Des Moines Register, Gravely described the impatient customer as an “extremely hangry [hungry and angry] woman,” and the video shows her screaming at the employee at the counter.





The woman, who was accompanied by two men, screams, “Give me my [expletive]!” the woman is heard shouting in the video. Then she’s heard screaming, “Give me my money, and I will leave! Give me my money, and I will leave!”

She then totally loses it and hops on top of the counter while she continues to scream at the employees about getting her McChicken. Soon, the woman is behind the counter, flailing her arms at the employees as they try to grab her and calm the situation.

One of the men with her can be heard saying, “Grab her hair,” as the brawling continues behind the counter.

The video then shows the McDonald’s manager handing over the McChicken sandwich to the woman, but she throws it back over the counter and in the employee’s face.

Gravely, who recorded the incident, told the Register that the McDonald’s appeared to be short-staffed and that the drive-thru line was packed.

Gravely, who was with her husband and kids in the car, said the woman in the video “screamed and yelled a lot more” prior to when she started recording. She thought the altercation was “crazy” and was worried about her kids hearing and witnessing it.

“[I] wanted to record in case it escalates,” Gravely told the newspaper.

Gravely received her McFlurry moments after the brawl concluded.

“Now we have to think twice: Just how important is that chicken sandwich?” Gravely said.