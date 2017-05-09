When an Spirit Airlines cancelled yet another flight, all hell broke loose in the airport

Fort Lauderdale airport had more in common with a drunken fraternity party than a hub of civilization on Monday after Spirit Airlines cancelled a number of flights. The budget carrier has cancelled hundreds of flights in the past week due to, they claim, a dispute with a pilots’ organization.

At the airport’s ticket counter, tensions reached a boiling point and fights broke out. Broward County police arrived to try to calm the chaos and arrests were made. According to CNN, passengers were already on the plane when their flight was cancelled. When they were removed from the plane, they rushed the ticket counter where other passengers were already waiting.





CBS Miami reported that three people were arrested and one person was detained following the incident. Time Magazine, citing the lawsuit between Spirit and their pilots, stated that the airline has lost $8.5 million in revenue.

Spirit released the following statement.