When mom asked what he thought of Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino, this 4-year-old didn’t mince words

Oh my, kids do say the darndest things!

Who really knows what reaction Tristan Lee Courtney thought she would get from her 4-year-old son Bentley when she filmed him trying Starbucks’ latest concoction, the Unicorn Frappuccino — a colorful drink topped with whipped cream.

What’s not to like, right?

Bentley was no fan, as you can see in the video his mom took above. The youngster is seen in his car seat holding the large beverage. His mom tells him to give the blue-and-pink drink a try. He swirls it with the straw and then takes a sip.





The expression on his face instantly suggests he is not a fan.

“It still tastes the same,” Bentley told his mom, who then asked him to tell her what it does taste like.

The boy needed just two words, the worst two words anyone can use to describe the taste of a food or beverage: “It tastes like,” the boy started, “dog shit.”

Ouch.

Mom shared the video on Facebook, and it has racked up more than 17 million views. She wrote: “Thanks to everyone who shared and liked keep it up! I was just trying to take a video of him making a sour face, not saying it tastes like dog [shit] and I sure never thought it would go viral!”

Apparently little Bentley isn’t the only one to turn his nose up at Starbucks’ new drink. According to the Daily Mail, a barista in Colorado went a little bit nuts after he begged customers not to order it.

And celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain apparently has quite the disdain for Starbucks — and cute, little unicorns.

“Wow, that’s like four things I hate all in one sentence: Starbucks, unicorns, and the colors pink and purple,” he told Town and Country. “Also a Frappuccino! It’s the perfect nexus of awfulness. Just add pumpkin spice to that mix, and you can nuke the whole county.”