When these Good Samaritans found a snake wrapped in duct tape, they cut the little guy free

YouTube user Dominick Sparacino recently uploaded a video of a moment when he and a friend discovered a snake wrapped in duct tape. According to the video description, the guys were building a house when they discovered the snake.

Dominick also wrote that he doesn’t believe somebody did this to the reptile, but wrote, “like most construction sites, it is common to have trash on the ground. My guess is he slithered over the tape, panicked and got tangled.”





The incident apparently occurred in Madisonville, La. Sparacino explained: “I’m not a huge fan of snakes but this is a King snake. King snakes eat rodents, other snakes, and they are pretty harmless to humans. Something I definitely wanted in my back yard. And on top of that, you could tell this guy was very distressed. So we cut him free and let him go.”