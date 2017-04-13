Wild horse gives Florida state park visitors a scare as it stomps on a sunbathing gator

Things got a little wild at a Florida state park Wednesday when a horse stomped on an alligator to the dismay of onlooking tourists.

Krystal M. Berry happened to be at the right place at the right time Wednesday to capture the animal confrontation at the Paynes Prairie State Park, which is located just south of Gainesville.

Berry wrote in the video post after witnessing the rare encounter, “I’m still shaking.”

A friend, who was with Berry at the state park, captured what led up to the encounter on Facebook Live.



