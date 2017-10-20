Woman caught on camera applying perfume to her wrist, neck and private area

CCTV footage shows the moment a woman shopping in an unidentified store picks up a bottle of perfume, sprays herself with it, looks around — and reaches up her dress to spray between her legs, too.

The video was posted to LiveLeak two days ago.

Unbelievably, she then turns and puts the bottle back on the shelf for another unsuspecting customer to find, making a swift exit out of frame.





If there’s any lesson in this, folks, it’s to be careful with those tester bottles.