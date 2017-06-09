This woman couldn’t be happier after catching a snake that surprised her inside her home

A video of a woman catching a snake in her home went viral this week after it was posted to Reddit. The clip, uploaded by YouTuber “SunShine McCurry,” shows a woman trapping a snake that she discovered in her house.

“We come home […] and we got a snake in the living room,” the woman says to the camera. “We gonna catch this big sumbitch.”

The video that follows shows how the woman traps the snake in a pillow case as the snake continuously sprays her with its musk. The woman’s strong southern accent shines through as she curses at the snake and rejoices that she captured it.





“Right in the living room! That’s what I’m talking about,” she said. “Sometimes you gotta wrangle them!”

By the video’s end, the woman releases the snake into the wild.