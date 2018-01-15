A Texas woman took extra precautions when she sensed something was off.

“I’ve been hearing him out there, and I wanted proof and hard evidence,” Noel Bracy told KENS5. “I’ve been hearing moaning outside of my window, mostly in the morning when I’m getting ready for work, and sometimes at night.”





She decided to set up a security camera and found that she was right to feel the way she did. The camera captured exactly what she suspected: a strange man was staring inside of her home.

She shared some of the disturbing footage on her personal page.

“Ladies- please listen to your instincts, even if others do not listen to you! After weeks of thinking that I was crazy… I caught the man that has been watching me from outside my window on camera,” Bracy wrote on Facebook.

“He came back and stole my camera, but I had the footage via app,” she added.

San Antonio police have stated that Bracy’s is not the only incident in the area and that they’ve been receiving reports since June.

“He has no right to be doing this,” Bracy criticized. “He’s invading my privacy, he needs to stop, he needs to be caught.”

And she has a warning for others in a similar predicament.

“If you feel like something is off, take measure, get a camera,” she said. “I never, in a million years, thought this would happen to me. I took measures and I was able to catch him in the act, so hopefully now we can catch him physically.

