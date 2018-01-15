Menu
brawl Read this Next

An insane all-out brawl at a pizza place started over a missing phone -- the truth made this even worse
Advertisement

A Texas woman took extra precautions when she sensed something was off.

“I’ve been hearing him out there, and I wanted proof and hard evidence,” Noel Bracy told KENS5. “I’ve been hearing moaning outside of my window, mostly in the morning when I’m getting ready for work, and sometimes at night.”


She decided to set up a security camera and found that she was right to feel the way she did. The camera captured exactly what she suspected: a strange man was staring inside of her home.

She shared some of the disturbing footage on her personal page.

“Ladies- please listen to your instincts, even if others do not listen to you! After weeks of thinking that I was crazy… I caught the man that has been watching me from outside my window on camera,” Bracy wrote on Facebook.

“He came back and stole my camera, but I had the footage via app,” she added.

San Antonio police have stated that Bracy’s is not the only incident in the area and that they’ve been receiving reports since June.

“He has no right to be doing this,” Bracy criticized. “He’s invading my privacy, he needs to stop, he needs to be caught.”

And she has a warning for others in a similar predicament.

“If you feel like something is off, take measure, get a camera,” she said. “I never, in a million years, thought this would happen to me. I took measures and I was able to catch him in the act, so hopefully now we can catch him physically.

RELATED: Badass security guard teaches idiot robbers not to bring a fake gun to a gun fight

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

It’s amazing that no one died when a crane dangerously toppled over on this construction site

It’s amazing that no one died when a crane dangerously toppled over on this construction site

Crazy footage from an iced-over Knoxville highway proves that bridges really do freeze

Crazy footage from an iced-over Knoxville highway proves that bridges really do freeze

Alabama player slammed for yelling “f*** Trump” before the big game says that’s not what he really said

Alabama player slammed for yelling “f*** Trump” before the big game says that’s not what he really said

He thought he was about to be pulled over, but instead he was the one who made the arrest

He thought he was about to be pulled over, but instead he was the one who made the arrest

Man climbs up onto friend’s shoulders — and then things take a regrettable turn

Man climbs up onto friend’s shoulders — and then things take a regrettable turn

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement