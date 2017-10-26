Would-be robber thought he had the upper hand with a store clerk — he got a fist instead

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Andre Young allegedly told the clerk at a Speedway gas station in Forest Park, Ohio, while waving a box cutter at him Monday.

RELATED: Dramatic CCTV footage shows convenience store clerk fighting off attackers

But the scenario went all wrong for the would-be robber as the clerk swiftly knocked him unconscious, according to WCPO.

Young, 52, of Cincinnati, appeared in court Tuesday morning to face charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He was ordered held on a $175,000 bond.



