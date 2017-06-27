Your jaw will drop at this Aussie diving deep to catch a freakishly large crab

Australia is one of the few places in the world where just about anything can kill you. Twenty-one of the 25 most deadly snakes in the world live on the continent. Sharks and crocodiles hang around, and the locals don’t bat an eye — even the jellyfish will kill you.

With the constant possibility of death, it should come as no surprise that Australians are a little more laissez-faire about their lives. But this video that recently surfaced online is still the most absurd thing we’ve seen. In the clip, a young man (armed only with a stick) dives headfirst into a hole where he suspects a mud crab is hiding.





A minute later, after wrangling the creature, he emerges with a crab that looks like something from the Jurassic period. Thankfully, his buddy was with him to film, because we’re not entirely sure he would have been able to pull himself out of a that hole.