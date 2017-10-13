“Charlie Brown” creator’s wife narrowly escaped wildfires but not without losing this

The widow of Charles Schulz, creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip, was forced to evacuate the California home the couple shared as fire raced through Santa Rosa, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Jean Schulz fled her hillside home, which was built in the mid-1970s, about 2 a.m. Monday, her stepson, Monte Schulz, told the Mercury News.

“She is very resilient,” he told the Mercury News. “She is energetic and pragmatic and very tough.”

Jean Schulz is president of the board of directors for the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center built in Santa Rosa two years after the cartoonist’s death in February 2000. Most of his collection of original comic strips, artwork and memorabilia featuring characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang, is housed at the museum, which was untouched by the fire.



