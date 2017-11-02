Check out the first major discovery in the Great Pyramids in almost 200 years

A subatomic technique called muography, which can sense density changes inside large rock structures, has detected the outlines of a “big void” within the Great Pyramid at Giza in Egypt, according to the BBC. It’s the first discovery of a new internal structure inside the pyramid in nearly two hundred years. Researchers are currently unsure what the new discovery is, or why it’s there.

“What we are sure if it is there, and it is impressive. It is the same height as the Statue of the Liberty,” said expedition leader Mehdi Tayoubi of the Heritage, Innovation, and Preservation Institute, the Telegraph reports.





The space — which was discovered near the center of the pyramid — stretches almost 100 feet long, according to NPR. It’s situated slightly above a large corridor called the Grand Gallery, one of the many passages that connect the two large rooms inside the pyramid, known as the Queen’s chamber and the King’s chamber.

#ScanPyramids an attempt to shed a new light on the most mythical massive monuments of the World with infinitely small particles (muons). pic.twitter.com/UxnWbAoAA0 — HIP Institute (@HIP_i_) February 1, 2017