Chelsea Clinton comes to Barron Trump’s defense after he was criticized for his clothing choices

Chelsea Clinton is, once again, standing up for President Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son, Barron, after he was criticized for his clothing choices.

On Monday, conservative website The Daily Caller published a story criticizing Barron for the fact that he doesn’t always dress up when he accompanies his parents.





The article’s author stated that, although he’s been “on the Barron Trump train” since the beginning, he thinks it’s time the first son started “dressing the part.”

Think about how many times your parents forced you to dress up when you were a kid for a special occasion. No matter how hard you resisted, it was inevitable, you weren’t leaving the house until you had your tie tied, your shirt tucked in nice and neat with your hair combed, and a blazer on. That’s not how it goes for the president’s youngest child.

The article included pictures of Barron accompanying his parents from New Jersey back to Washington, D.C., clad in a red t-shirt, khaki shorts, and suede loafers.

RELATED: Chelsea Clinton took a stand for Sean Spicer after Steve Bannon made a joke at his expense

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton did not appreciate the author going after a child and expressed her displeasure on Twitter, writing in a tweet Monday night, “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

This isn’t the first time Clinton has come to Barron’s defense. In January, Clinton defended the first son after people on social media started mocking him for the way he acted during his father’s inauguration.

Two days after the inauguration, she wrote in a tweet, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @ POTUS policies that hurt kids.”