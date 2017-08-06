Chelsea Clinton tweeted about Girl Scouts visiting moms in prison, and the internet responded exactly as you’d expect
RW/MediaPunch/IPX, Twitter/@chelseaclinton
Rare News

Chelsea Clinton tweeted about Girl Scouts visiting moms in prison, and the internet responded exactly as you’d expect

Article will continue after advertisement

With all of the “Lock her up” chants and “Hillary4Prison” bumper stickers around America, what did anyone think was going to happen when Chelsea Clinton tweeted about a program that enables kids to visit their moms in prison?

RELATED: Chelsea Clinton didn’t shy away from responding to Donald Trump after he mentioned her in a tweet

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea tweeted on Saturday to promote a program being run by the Girl Scouts called “Girl Scouts Beyond Bars.”

Through this program, kids visit their incarcerated moms once a month.


RELATED: Chelsea Clinton is not happy that Megyn Kelly interviewed Infowars’ Alex Jones

The response to Clinton’s tweet went exactly as you would expect.

Others did say some nice things about the Girl Scouts’ program.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement