Chelsea Clinton tweeted about Girl Scouts visiting moms in prison, and the internet responded exactly as you’d expect

With all of the “Lock her up” chants and “Hillary4Prison” bumper stickers around America, what did anyone think was going to happen when Chelsea Clinton tweeted about a program that enables kids to visit their moms in prison?

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea tweeted on Saturday to promote a program being run by the Girl Scouts called “Girl Scouts Beyond Bars.”

Inside a Girl Scout Program That Brings Kids to Prison to See Their Moms https://t.co/I4SV5ZoyDw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 5, 2017

Through this program, kids visit their incarcerated moms once a month.





The response to Clinton’s tweet went exactly as you would expect.

Where all bad mothers belong pic.twitter.com/OtS9Fj3V6C — JohnBCool (@JohnBCool) August 5, 2017

I'm sure Hillary will be glad to see you when go visit her there. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 5, 2017

Oh, the irony of this tweet… — KatieB (@MisitiKate) August 5, 2017

You better join the girl scouts so you can visit yours soon! — King👌Jimmy Leonidas (@WCSM1970) August 5, 2017

Maybe you should consider joining. Then you can visit your mom when justice is served. 🇺🇸👍 — David Holman (@dwhblueboy) August 5, 2017

So you will be using this program? — PauliBabba (@PauliBabba) August 5, 2017

Others did say some nice things about the Girl Scouts’ program.

This is an amazing program. — Gloria Miele, Ph.D. (@GloriaMiele) August 5, 2017

OMG! What an awesome program! Soooo important. — Celia Cole (@celiacole18) August 5, 2017