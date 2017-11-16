Chelsea Handler has made amends. The comic and activist took to Twitter Wednesday to apologize to Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who has accused Bill Clinton of raping her when he was still attorney general of Arkansas.





Broaddrick had blasted Handler in a tweet for her criticism of Senate candidate Roy Moore from Alabama, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women, including one who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident.

In her initial tweet that angered Broaddrick, Handler wrote: “Imagine being molested by an older man. Then that man denies ever doing it and then goes on and gets elected to United States senate. What kind of message does that send to young girls everywhere? And men to all the men who abuse women?”

I’m sorry I’m just seeing this, @atensnut. You are right and I apologize to you for not knowing your story. Democrats along with Republicans and the rest of the worlds’s political parties all need to do better and respect the firsthand accounts of victims. I believe you. https://t.co/VDIFmCvg7g — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 16, 2017

Infuriated, Broaddrick fired back: “I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I’m sure you don’t want to go there.”

Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I'm sure you don't want to go there. https://t.co/s9W8NZsaZ3 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 13, 2017

And it appears that all is forgiven now that Broaddrick has responded to Handler’s apology tweet.

Broaddrick has claimed that Bill Clinton raped her in April of 1978, and that Hillary Clinton intimidated her to keep her silent. When Broaddrick did give an interview on her accusations to NBC in 1999, but it didn’t hit the airwaves until Bill Clinton had been acquitted during impeachment procedures. Broaddrick has also said that NBC cut the parts of the interview in which she accused Hillary Clinton of trying to silence her and other accusers.

Broaddrick joined two other women who made allegations against Bill Clinton, Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones, for a press conference with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign to discuss their claims of sexual impropriety by Bill Clinton when Trump was running against Hillary Clinton.

Broaddrick said in another tweet that no matter how much time passes, the pain remains with her.

She has pinned that tweet to the top of her Twitter account. It reads:

“I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73….it never goes away.”