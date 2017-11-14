When swol becomes swollen.

Kirill Tereshin, 21, an ex-soldier from Pyatigorsk, Russia, is taking social media by storm with his abnormally large and swollen biceps, which got that way because he injected them with a chemical called synthol.





The result of these injections, which is on full display in images below, has Tereshin being called the “Russian Popeye,” due to the similarities between him and the famous cartoon sailor, Popeye.

Tereshin is playing a dangerous game with these chemicals, according to the Daily Mail. The workout warrior’s 24-inch biceps and his method of getting them could mean he’ll “end up disabled,” a doctor said.

“He could lose movement in his arms, the muscles could turn into ballast that he won’t be able to use to lift things. He could end up disabled,” Doctor Yuriy Serebryanskiny said.

A professional powerlifter also quoted in the Daily Mail said he believes Tereshin needs “complex medical help” and that this is obvious just by looking at his face.

“You can see it in his face, there is something unhealthy about it,” Kirill Sychev said. “This is a person, who needs complex medical help. Not just to drain his arms and detox his blood, but also psychiatric help.”

Tereshin grew his biceps a whole ten inches in 10 days after leaving the army over the summer and they are now 24 inches thick.

Tereshin, for his part, seems to think everything is fine.

“I was doing it and getting a fever of up to 40 degrees, I was lying in bed, feeling like I was dying, but then it all turned out fine,” he said.

You can find these images and more on Tereshin’s Instagram, which has more than 17,000 followers.

One thing is for sure: this guy has never skipped arm day.