They “f*cked up so bad”: Cher goes scorched earth on people she blames for Donald Trump’s win

Cher blames Democrats for President Donald Trump’s surprise election win last November.

During an extensive interview with Billboard Magazine, Cher, who just won Billboard Music Awards’ ICON Award, blasted Democrats for failing to get the right message out to voters, telling the publication:

The Democrats f*cked up so bad in their message, and how old [the leadership] is. You’ve got to pray that old people die before young people can get involved with the party. I told Hillary [Clinton] she should have a group of millennials give their ideas about government.

The 70-year old singer also talked about her frustration with the current president, whom she regularly rails against on her social media accounts.

“Since Trump was elected, I have to hide my telephone, because I’m so outraged. Twitter is like a drug. It creeps into your life, and you have to say, ‘Time to put a stop to this. I’m a grown-up,’” she said.

She also voiced her frustration that people don’t seem to be listening to her desperate pleas, saying, “The president is cheating and getting away with it, and using the White House to make money, and he’s going to take health care away from people, and people are going die.”

“It’s outrageous. You feel like you’re screaming ‘Fire!’ and no one’s listening,” she added.

Besides using her social media accounts, Cher, who supported Hillary Clinton during the election, has also actively spoken out against America’s 45th president. In January, she spoke at an anti-Trump protest in New York where she tried to rally Americans to fight back against Trump and Washington:

Never once did I dream that there would be one through arrogance and ignorance, who could change our world, who could change the face of our world. … I know you can stop this. I know you can stop this, because the power of the people is bigger than those a–holes that are there in Washington.

