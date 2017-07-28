Cher celebrates on Twitter after John McCain’s vote ends GOP’s chance at repealing Obamacare

After Sen. John McCain delivered the decisive vote in last night’s Senate vote on the GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill, killing the “skinny repeal” bill, singer Cher took to Twitter to celebrate McCain, as well as the two other Republican senators who voted opposite the party.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin celebrates after John McCain casts the decisive vote to uphold Obamacare

“SO MUCH 4 trumps Dis of Hero John McCain,” Cher wrote. “Senator McCain Risked His Life in Vietnam, Trump Hid In NY.”

She also praised Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the other Republicans to join McCain in voting no and ending the GOP’s chance to repeal Obamacare — for now — adding “NOW DEMS & GOP CAN WORK 2GETHER 2 FIX IT.”



