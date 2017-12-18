Menu
dog Read this Next

Not even dog experts agree on the case of a 22-year-old Virginia woman mauled by pit bulls
Advertisement

Anyone who knows anything about Chick-fil-A knows that their doors are closed on Sundays, but the power outage situation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was bad enough that the chicken business decided to act.


Weary travelers saw their hopes dashed on Sunday as a massive power outage halted flights at the airport, leaving thousands frustrated, confused, afraid and hungry.

But Chick-fil-A arrived on scene to provide a little light in the airport-wide darkness.

RELATED: Power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport causes delays

Chick-fil-A said in a statement that Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed asked for help around 10 p.m. and they provided it.

“The mayor called about 10pm and asked for assistance. We immediately mobilized staff and team members who live and work near the airport, and they are making sandwiches and delivering them to the EOC (emergency operations center),” the company said. “City and airport officials there are distributing sandwiches to passengers who are stranded due to the power outage.”

“It has been a very difficult day for thousands of travelers, and while Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sunday, our restaurants open occasionally to serve communities in need. We do not make a profit, but do what we can to offer comfort to people experiencing hardship,” they added.

WSB-TV reported that 2,000 meals were handed out in all.

People on social media definitely noticed that Chick-fil-A was working on Sunday, some going so far as to say “Chick-fil-A is sent from heaven.”

(H/t Mashable)

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Police put to rest speculation on the pit bull mauling of a woman with one chilling detail of the grisly scene
Rare News

Police put to rest speculation on the pit bull mauling of a woman with one chilling detail of the grisly scene

,
A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy
Rare News

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

,
A Colorado mom of 2 has gone missing — police found her car abandoned and her home ransacked
Across the U.S.A.

A Colorado mom of 2 has gone missing — police found her car abandoned and her home ransacked

,
Police are digging for evidence that may solve an Oklahoma girl’s disappearance 20 years ago
Across the U.S.A.

Police are digging for evidence that may solve an Oklahoma girl’s disappearance 20 years ago

,
A Florida attorney allegedly visited female inmates to offer his services — sexual services
Across the U.S.A.

A Florida attorney allegedly visited female inmates to offer his services — sexual services

,
Advertisement