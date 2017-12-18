Anyone who knows anything about Chick-fil-A knows that their doors are closed on Sundays, but the power outage situation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was bad enough that the chicken business decided to act.





Weary travelers saw their hopes dashed on Sunday as a massive power outage halted flights at the airport, leaving thousands frustrated, confused, afraid and hungry.

But Chick-fil-A arrived on scene to provide a little light in the airport-wide darkness.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement that Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed asked for help around 10 p.m. and they provided it.

“The mayor called about 10pm and asked for assistance. We immediately mobilized staff and team members who live and work near the airport, and they are making sandwiches and delivering them to the EOC (emergency operations center),” the company said. “City and airport officials there are distributing sandwiches to passengers who are stranded due to the power outage.”

“It has been a very difficult day for thousands of travelers, and while Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sunday, our restaurants open occasionally to serve communities in need. We do not make a profit, but do what we can to offer comfort to people experiencing hardship,” they added.

WSB-TV reported that 2,000 meals were handed out in all.

People on social media definitely noticed that Chick-fil-A was working on Sunday, some going so far as to say “Chick-fil-A is sent from heaven.”

All you have to do to get Chick-fil-A on a Sunday is cut the power to the world's busiest airport. https://t.co/kweu65Xfh7 — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) December 18, 2017

CHICK-FIL-A IS OPENING ON SUNDAY THIS IS LIKE NATIONAL EMERGENCY LEVEL SHIT https://t.co/kf3wVRd97e — Cari Wade Gervin (@carigervin) December 18, 2017

The City of Atlanta has mobilized the Georgia International Convention Center and will provide shuttle services for anyone who needs a place to stay for the night. @ChickfilA will provide food for passengers. — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) December 18, 2017

Mayor Kasim Reed says passengers stuck at Atlanta airport are being provided @ChickfilA meals….on a Sunday. Chick-Fil-A is sent from heaven… — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 18, 2017

LIGHTS ON and delivering food and water to our passengers! Thank you @dancathy with @ChickfilA for opening on a SUNDAY! #ChristmasMiracle pic.twitter.com/0PlSxHIWj5 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

Shoutout to @ChickfilA for feeding everyone who's stuck at the #ATLairport. Also shoutout to everyone at the ATL airport who will now be able to say they were served fresh Chick-fil-A on a Sunday. — Kelly Vaughn 🎄 (@mrskellyvaughn) December 18, 2017

