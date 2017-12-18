Anyone who knows anything about Chick-fil-A knows that their doors are closed on Sundays, but the power outage situation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was bad enough that the chicken business decided to act.
Weary travelers saw their hopes dashed on Sunday as a massive power outage halted flights at the airport, leaving thousands frustrated, confused, afraid and hungry.
But Chick-fil-A arrived on scene to provide a little light in the airport-wide darkness.
Chick-fil-A said in a statement that Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed asked for help around 10 p.m. and they provided it.
“The mayor called about 10pm and asked for assistance. We immediately mobilized staff and team members who live and work near the airport, and they are making sandwiches and delivering them to the EOC (emergency operations center),” the company said. “City and airport officials there are distributing sandwiches to passengers who are stranded due to the power outage.”
“It has been a very difficult day for thousands of travelers, and while Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sunday, our restaurants open occasionally to serve communities in need. We do not make a profit, but do what we can to offer comfort to people experiencing hardship,” they added.
WSB-TV reported that 2,000 meals were handed out in all.
People on social media definitely noticed that Chick-fil-A was working on Sunday, some going so far as to say “Chick-fil-A is sent from heaven.”
(H/t Mashable)