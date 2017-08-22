China’s biggest movie franchise is obsessed with killing Americans

“Wolf Warrior 2,” the biggest movie in China, has raked in $768.5 million at the box office since it debuted on July 28. That’s an incredible amount of money, far more than the domestic box office total for James Cameron’s “Avatar.” The $30 million film is the most successful one in Chinese history. It’s grossed 45 percent more than the last movie to bust that record, last year’s “The Mermaid,” which took in $527 million.

There’s one big difference between “The Mermaid” and “Wolf Warrior 2,” though: only one of them has American villains.





Films in the “Wolf Warrior” series have the conventional action movie setup: a lone, spectacularly-talented-and-potentially-flawed character takes on group of bad guys and beats them after a series of explosions and fight sequences.

But in both films, the villain is an American.

The original “Wolf Warrior” pitted action star Wu Jing against former Navy SEAL “Tom Cat,” played by Scott Atkins. Backed by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Wu Jing’s character takes on Tom Cat, intent on assassinating him, as well as a plot to “smuggle blood samples out of China so that Western countries can ‘manufacture medicine and food products harmful to Chinese health based on their DNA.'”

In the sequel, Wu Jing goes to Africa to fight “Big Daddy,” an American mercenary who, at the peak of the fight, gets a knife to Wu’s throat and tells him “Get used to it. People like me will always be better than people like you.” Wu, countering, cuts Big Daddy’s throat and tells the cigar-smoking, whiskey-drinking character “That’s fucking history” as a line of cruise missiles fired by the Chinese Navy destroy Big Daddy’s forces.

American films, of course, have portrayed many nations as American adversaries, including China.

But that’s tempered in recent years; China has the second-largest market for films in the world, and the government restricts the number of foreign films that make it to screens in the country. Since they automatically blacklist films critical of the nation, some films (Transformers 4, for example) actually cast China in an openly positive light, hoping to be greenlit and well-distributed.

The remake of “Red Dawn” (2012) was the last major motion picture to cast a Chinese enemy.