Chris Christie said his children were hurt by the “Beachgate” incident

Christie was photographed with his family by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park, which was closed during the New Jersey government shutdown.

The outrage that followed was especially tough for his children, Christie said on his New Jersey 101.5 call-in show.

“I made this decision, but I will tell you that they were more hurt by this latest episode than they’ve been hurt by anything else that happened in the eight years,” Christie said on the air. “And they don’t understand people’s unfairness and, quite frankly, their ignorance.”





Christie had ordered the shutdown of non-essential government facilities, including state beaches and parks, during a budget impasse.