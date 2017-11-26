CNN responded to President Donald Trump after he tweeted that the news network was representing the United States to the world “very poorly.”





On Saturday, President Trump sent out a tweet saying that Fox News is “much more important” than CNN in the U.S., but that CNN was still spreading “fake news” around the world.

“@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!” President Trump tweeted.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

Not long after Trump sent out his tweet, CNN responded with their own jab, directed at the president.

“It’s not CNN’s job to represent the U.S to the world,” CNN public relations Twitter account tweeted. “That’s yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst.”

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

President Trump has repeatedly criticized CNN, labeling them “fake news” and the “fraud news network.”

Earlier this year, Trump created a firestorm when he retweeted a gif of him wrestling “CNN” to the ground. The tweet, created by a Trump supporter, used an old clip of Trump wrestling Vince McMahon to the ground but covered McMahon’s face with a CNN logo.

The news network responded then, too. “Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, ‎dealing with North Korea and working on his healthcare bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office,” CNN said in a statement. “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

Trump also accused CNN of supporting his opponent, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, “100%” in the 2016 election.

“@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don’t know what to do,” he tweeted.

